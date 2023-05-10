Policy shift

Two news items published some time back are enough to wake up Pakistani leaders and force them to take appropriate action to put the country on the path to progress. The first mentions that India’s export this year has reached $900 billion. The second news report talks about how Pakistan sought help from the US to secure the $1 billion IMF tranche.

Is it not time the country looked inward and focused on standing on our feet instead of continuing with its bellicose policy against its neighbour?

GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar