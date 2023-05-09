PRCS marks World Red Cross, Red Crescent Day

Islamabad: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) jointly organised an awareness walk at F-9 Park here on Monday in connection with Red Cross Red Crescent Day celebrations under the theme "Everything we do comes #fromtheheart".

The walk was aimed at raising public awareness about the humanitarian work carried out by PRCS and the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners in Pakistan. The event was attended by Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, staff from PRCS, ICRC, IFRC and RCRC Movement partners in Pakistan including the Turkish Red Crescent, Norwegian Red Cross, and German Red Cross, as well as volunteers, students, and people from different walks of life.

The participants walked through the tracks in F-9 Park, carrying banners and placards with messages highlighting the importance of humanitarian work. A simple cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the RCRC day celebrations.

PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari expressed his pride in being part of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement and praised the commitment and passion of the staff and volunteers who work selflessly to help those in need. He also thanked the partners in Pakistan and around the world for their collaboration and continued support to help the most vulnerable communities. Sardar Shahid Ahmed said that in Pakistan, we continued to face numerous humanitarian challenges, from natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods to conflict-induced displacement and food insecurity and in such difficult times, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, along with the partners, has remained steadfast in our commitment to providing essential humanitarian assistance to those in need.