16th death anniversary of Qamar Abbas observed

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) city district on Sunday observed 16th death anniversary of former provincial minister Syed Qamar Abbas.

In this regard an event was organised at the Peshawar Press Club which was attended by PPP leaders Humayun Khan, Liaqat Shabab, Ayub Shah, Zulfiqar Afghani and others.

The speakers paid tributes to the late party leader and said that he was an honest and upright person. They said that Qamar Abbas always preferred to live like a common man even after taking charge as minister.

They said that he had abided by the party manifesto to serve the poor masses and remained attached to them like an ordinary worker. They said that Qamar Abbas dedicated his life to serving the people and his party.

The party direly needed leaders like Qamar Abbas in this era to unite the disgruntled workers and reorganise the party, they added.They said that the party needed leadership that could complete the mission of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

The party workers would not hesitate to render sacrifices for the ideals of the party founders but the provincial leadership should guide them with their character and deeds, they added. They said that the leaders were using politics for their personal gains which created problems for the party.