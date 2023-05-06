PDM doesn’t want general polls during sitting CJP’s tenure

In this undated photo, PDM leaders are photographed. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The PDM is ready for early elections but not before September 16, 2023, which is the date of retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

An informed PDM source said the ruling coalition would be prepared for an elections date any time after September 16. He also ruled out extending the term of the parliament as has been indicated in the past by certain ruling coalition leaders.

“We will not go beyond August 13”, the source said. On August 13, the present National Assembly will complete its term. Going beyond this date, it is said, will badly damage the ruling coalition politically.

If the two sides – PDM and PTI – continue to talk to reach an agreement on elections date, dissolution of National Assembly can be possible in July but not in June in any manner, the source said.

It is said the government will not compromise on the budget, which it wants to present and get approved by the parliament in line with the limitations set by the IMF. The budget, it is said, cannot be left for the caretaker government as the ruling coalition fears the interim regime will not be able to deal with IMF at such a critical juncture where the country cannot be risked to default.

He dispelled the impression a popular elections budget violating terms of the IMF will be presented.

The PTI also wants a budget that is not violative of any conditions set by the IMF. PTI leader Hammad Azhar in a tweet on Friday last had said, “The budget for next fiscal year must be devised sensibly and in consultation with the multilaterals.”

He had tweeted, “It is imperative that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stops playing games with the economy. He has already inflicted massive damage. The budget for next fiscal year must be devised sensibly and in consultation with the multilaterals”.

The tweet shows PTI, which is expecting to form its government after the next general elections, fears any further deviation from IMF conditions will make it extremely difficult for the next government to handle the already fragile economy.

Regarding talks between PDM and PTI, the source said the two issues are required to be settled by them. Firstly, the elections date and, secondly, a written agreement that both sides would accept the results of the elections, no matter who loses and who wins.

Regarding the elections date, the source said it could be anywhere after September 16. He said the government had the information PTI wanted early elections in order to amend the Constitution for extending the retirement date of judges of the Supreme Court from 65 to 68.

The purpose, the source claims, was to continue with the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan and delay the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as CJP for three years. “We will not let it happen”, the source said.