Govt interest in politics, not in implementation of law: CJP Bandial

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial Friday remarked that the Pakistan Democratice Movement-led government was showing interest in politics and not in the law as Supreme Court resumed hearing of Punjab election delay case.



A three-member Supreme Court bench resumed the hearing today after the unsuccessful conclusion of the talks between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, is hearing the PTI petition that challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order to hold Punjab elections in October.

Later, another petition was filed by a citizen, Sardar Kashif Khan, nominating the federal government, the ECP, and major political parties as respondents seeking the holding of polls on the same date across the country.

In the last hearing on April 27, the three-member Supreme Court bench directed the government and PTI to hold talks while making it clear that its April 4 order on Punjab Assembly elections had remained unchanged.

Today's hearing

At the outset of the hearing, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan arrived at the rostrum and shared that the government has submitted its response on the talks with the PTI. He then said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawyer Farooq H Naek would brief the court about the negotiations.

Naek informed the court that the federal government had filed a combined petition regarding the date of the Punjab elections.

Briefing the court about the negotiations held in the office of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Naek shared that the former had played the role of a “facilitator” during the negotiations.

He shared that there had been five rounds of negotiations between the PTI and the ruling alliance.

“The coalition parties informed PTI about the current economic situation in the country and the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” Naik said. He added that the PTI also agreed on the dire economic situation.

He then said that while the ruling alliance had agreed to dissolve the National Assembly in August, “more time is needed for negotiations.”

In response to this the CJP inquired, why the IMF agreement had been emphasised in the government's response.

“The issue in the court is constitutional, not political,” he remarked, adding that the court leaves the political matter to the political parties.

Instead, he asked that the ruling alliance explain why the approval of IMF agreement and trade policy is so important in the matter.

In response, Naek said that the IMF loan was “necessary for the budget.” He contended that if the assemblies were dissolved, the budget would not be approved.

“If the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies had not been dissolved, this crisis would not have occurred,” he said, adding that the “crisis” was also wasting the court's time.

Naek maintained that resolving the matter through understanding was the best recourse.

The chief justice then asked whether the IMF loan would be added to the government’s fund reserves or be used in the repayment of debts.

“The finance minister can give this answer,” Naek responded.

He then asked Senator Naek: “Has PTI recognised or rejected the importance of the budget?”

The chief justice remarked that no one can deny that the Constitution mandates elections be held within 90 days of the assembly’s dissolution.

The PPP lawyer agreed and added that there were no two opinions on the issue.

“This is a matter of complying with the Constitutional along with one of public importance. The court has given a decision on holding elections in 90 days,” CJP Bandial said, adding that he had heard the position of both sides on television last night.

However, he warned that were the negotiation to fail, the court would not sit idle and would ensure that the elections are held on May 14, as per the Constitution.

“We will use the constitution to ensure that the court’s order is followed,” he said, adding the court is performing its duty.

Naek then said that the court will have to re-examine the issue of conducting elections within 90 days.

“It is necessary to have caretaker governments for elections, or no one will accept the results of the elections,” he maintained.

“When the [case began] on February 23 you started pointing fingers. All these points were not raised at that time?” said CJP Bandial. He also slammed the government for not taking the constitutional process "seriously”.

Naek responded: “We were not heard by the court.”

At this the top judge replied that when the apex court had started the hearing, the government had boycotted it.

He said that after the boycott, the SC also bid “good bye” to the government.

CJP Bandial said that the government never tried to get a judgment on the matter previously and had, instead, consistently argued whether the petition has been rejected or accepted.

“When Justice Athar Minallah raised the point of restoring the assemblies, the government was not interested,” the CJP lambasted.

“Just look at today's conversation, no one is talking about rulings or law,” said the top judge.

Govt-PTI negotiations

The negotiations — which were held in five formal and informal rounds — aimed at developing a consensus on a date for elections. However, despite agreeing to hold elections on the same date, the negotiating parties failed to reach a consensus on the date and submitted separate reports to the apex court.

On Wednesday, the Imran Khan-led PTI submitted its report to the Supreme Court on negotiations with the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government, requesting it to ensure implementation of its April 4 judgement regarding holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

In the report, the PTI — the main opposition party — apprised the court of progress on negotiations, saying it held three rounds of talks with the team of ruling PDM, an alliance of 13 political parties, in line with the commitment made to the top court in the Punjab elections delay case.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also informed the Supreme Court that the ruling alliance “believes that political issues can best be resolved through dialogue and are ready to resume” it in the “larger national interest”.

The government made the assurance in its four-page statement submitted to the court today. Dar submitted the statement on behalf of the government.

