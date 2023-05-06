Country heading towards stability, growth: Dar By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: A delegation comprising representatives of world-renowned investment companies held a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, at Finance Division on Friday.



SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, and senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting. The delegation discussed the economic situation and outlook of the country. The delegation held a comprehensive discussion with the finance minister regarding the IMF programme, market perception and outlook, as well as external account situations.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar greeted the delegation and shared the economic outlook of the country and said that despite the challenging economic situation, the government is steering the economy of the country towards stability and growth.

He also shared that Pakistan was slowly but surely moving toward economic stability and it was high time to invest in Pakistan. He informed that as finance minister he had successfully completed the IMF programme in the past and that the present government was committed to completing the present programme and fulfilling all international obligations.

Imran Zaidi from J.P Morgan briefed the finance minister on the company’s profile and its financial services provided to various countries across the world. The delegation appreciated the policy steps taken by the government for sustaining and boosting fiscal and monetary stability and expressed confidence in achieving sustainable economic development. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar appreciated the delegation’s positive intentions for the economic prosperity of Pakistan.