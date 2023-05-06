Ethiopian delegations to arrive on May 9

Islamabad:A high-level official and business delegations were arriving in Pakistan from Ethiopia on May 9 at the maiden flight of the Ethiopian Airlines which would operate four flights a week from Addis Ababa to Karachi and vice versa, says a press release.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday while addressing a news conference said the high-level delegations consisting over 60 individuals would sign memoranda of understanding with their counterparts in Pakistan in technology, tourism and other fields, participate in Ethiopia-Pakistan business forums and also took part in formal inauguration of the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Islamabad and Ethiopian Airlines in Karachi.

Jemal Beker said arrival of the high-level delegations would help advance bilateral and multilateral cooperation in diverse fields to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

He said the delegations would comprise of the representatives three major ministries including Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Regional Integration Ministry and Innovation Technology as well as high officials of the Investment Commission of Ethiopia and Industrial Park Development Corporation.

From the business side, he said it would represent multiple economic sectors of Ethiopia including agriculture and agro processing, pharmaceutical, textile, surgical equipment, sports, tourism, mining and ICT.

He said trade agreements would also be signed between the business communities of both the countries to boost the trade volume which was minimal to this day.Jemal Beker said two business forums were also being organised in Karachi and Islamabad to bolster the bilateral trade by strengthening trade and commerce ties between the two countries.

He said Pakistani business community was keen to increase bilateral trade between the two countries since the ongoing development in Ethiopia’s diverse economic sectors had really impressed them during their recent visit to the capital city Addis Ababa.Likewise, business community of Ethiopia also wanted to develop business and trade ties with their counterparts in the country.