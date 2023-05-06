Ashab, Noor in Hyder Trophy quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan and Noor Zaman moved into the quarterfinals of the $10,000 Hyder Trophy in the United States on Friday. Unseeded Ashab stunned third seed Edmon Lopez from Spain 6-9 (retired) in the first round. Unseeded Noor surprised sixth seed Josue Enriquez from Guatemala 11-8, 3-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8. They will face each other in the quarterfinal.