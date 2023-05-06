Ashab, Noor in Hyder Trophy quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan and Noor Zaman moved into the quarterfinals of the $10,000 Hyder Trophy in the United States on Friday. Unseeded Ashab stunned third seed Edmon Lopez from Spain 6-9 (retired) in the first round. Unseeded Noor surprised sixth seed Josue Enriquez from Guatemala 11-8, 3-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8. They will face each other in the quarterfinal.
MADRID: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 20th birthday by reaching the Madrid Open final with an...
KARACHI: The crowd at the National Stadium wasn't a big one but those present were lucky enough to witness a special...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday wanted to take up India’s participation in the Asia Cup at...
LAHORE: The Olympic Torch for the 34th National Games 2023 will be kindled at the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar in Karachi on...
LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Sports Board plan to conduct dope tests on a massive scale during...
SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE: Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier sought to deflect questions about Lionel Messi´s...