Army leading shooting championship

KARACHI: Army took lead in the 30th national shooting championship at Army Marksmanship Unit, Jhelum, on Friday.

In the individual category of Air Pistol event, Amry’s Gulfam Joseph and Kaleemullah won gold and silver medals, respectively, while Navy’s M Arsalan took bronze. In the team category of the event, Army won gold medal with the score of 1714 points, Navy grabbed silver medal with the score of 1704 points, and bronze medal went to PAF for scoring 1662 points.

In the first qualification round of skeet event, Army’s Imam Haroon scored 74 points (25, 25, 24) to take top position. Army’s Shameil Khan scored 71 points (24, 23, 24) for second spot and Navy’s Abdul Sattar Satti scored 71 points (23, 23, 25) to take third spot.

At the end of the third day, Army led the table with seven gold medals, eight silver, and two bronze. Navy are second with five gold, four silver, and three bronze medals and PAF with six bronze medals are third.