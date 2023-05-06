Weak controls

This refers to the news reports, ‘Oil sales drop by nearly half in April amidst economic slump, smuggled Iranian products’ and ‘Failure is not an option’ (May 4). The former shows how the country has become South Asia’s Eldorado for smugglers as smuggling has become a big, lucrative business here. This cannot take place without the support of the influential and the powerful. Not only oil but a large number of other foreign products find their way under the very eyes of authorities that are supposed to keep a check on them.

It is surprising to see how some vehicles that have not paid custom duties ply in some parts of the country without the fear of the law. Can such smuggling on a massive scale occur without the blessing of certain political elements and government functionaries? The second news report referred to above points out a bitter truth: the nation has decided to become a failed state by choice. Brazen lawlessness, loss of government writ and detrimental policies are the poignant symptoms of a failed state, and these are very much visible here.

Arif Majeed

Karachi