Terror hits Kurram as eight killed in two attacks

An ambulance at a school in Upper Kurram Tehsil, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on May 4, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — GeoNews

PESHAWAR: At least seven people, four of them schoolteachers and their two attendants, were killed in a shooting at a school in the Turi Mangal area of Kurram tribal district on Thursday. A property dispute, according to the Chief Minister’s office, is reported to be the motivation for the gruesome incident.

“A property dispute was running between two families belonging to different sects, which took an ugly turn on Thursday and led to the bloodshed,” Imran Mirza, the District Police Officer of Kurram tribal district, told The News on telephone. He said that unknown persons killed a man hailing from one sect and then, in reaction, armed men stormed a government school and shot dead six people, including four schoolteachers and their two attendants.

The official said they had appealed to the tribal elders and Ulema of the two sects to cooperate with the district administration and help the government maintain law and order in the tribal district.

Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam also confirmed that earlier unidentified gunmen shot dead a schoolteacher in the upper part of Kurram tribal district and later in retaliation unknown gunmen stormed a government school and opened indiscriminate fire on the teachers sitting in the staff room.

“Four schoolteachers and their two attendants were killed on the spot,” he said, adding that the gunmen made their escape without being challenged.

The deputy commissioner said they were in touch with the local tribal elders of the two sects and appealed to them to help maintain peace and tranquility in the district. The official said that roads were closed to traffic, so anti-social elements could not exploit the situation.

According to local tribal sources and the government, the tribal district was under serious tension. A statement from the chief minister’s office said the incidents were the outcome of a raging property dispute.

The Kurram district has experienced sectarian violence in the past few years and caused heavy casualties.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Kohat, has postponed the ongoing SSC examinations in the Kurram tribal district following the incident. The board, however, has made it clear that examinations in other places will continue as per schedule.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi said that the attack on the teachers by the enemies of education is condemnable. Condemning the attack, the head of state expressed grief over the assassination of on-duty teachers in two incidents. The president hoped the suspect would be punished soon as per the law. He also prayed for elevating ranks in paradise and sympathised with the bereaved families.

Asif Ali Zardari, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman, expressed regret over the killing of teachers. “Killing of teachers while they are performing their duty is terrorism,” he said in a statement.

“Criminals involved in the killing of teachers should be brought to justice,” Zardari said as he prayed for the deceased.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi has demanded strict action against the perpetrators.