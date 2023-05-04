Seven teachers shot dead in KP's Upper Kurram school

UPPER KURRAM: At least seven school teachers were shot dead Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kurram Tehsil, law enforcers said, with emergency being imposed in all hospitals of the area after the latest incident of violence in the northwestern province.
Local police said an unidentified gunmen shot the teachers in the staffroom of the tehsil's high school. All the educators were at the building for performing their exam duties.
In another incident in the same area, a teacher was killed whilst in a moving vehicle — taking the total number of educators killed in a day to eight.
The police are searching for the killers, but have not been able to track them down so far.
This is a developing story and more details will be added as soon as they are available.
