Moscow claims Kyiv tried to kill Putin in drone attack

MOSCOW: Russia said on Wednesday it had shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin´s Kremlin residence in what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” assassination attempt.

Kyiv said it had “nothing to do” with the alleged attack and suggested it was “staged” by Moscow. Russia announced the incident after a series of extraordinary sabotage attacks in the run-up to celebrations for the nation´s most important holiday on May 9, marking the Soviet victory over the Nazis.

“Today at night, the Kyiv regime attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation with unmanned aerial vehicles,” the Kremlin said. “Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin... the devices were put out of action,” a Kremlin statement said.

The operation was described as “a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.” Moscow said Putin was not hurt and there were no casualties.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was working at his residence near Moscow on Wednesday and would still take part in a scheduled World War II Victory Day parade on Red Square next week as planned.

Kyiv said it did not target the Kremlin. “Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin,” presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said. “Such staged reports by Russia should be considered solely as an attempt to prepare an information background for a large-scale terrorist attack on Ukraine,” Podolyak said.

On Red Square, AFP saw nothing unusual with people out for a stroll and no strengthened police presence. Banners have been set up ahead of the May 9 parade. Moscow has vowed that the parade -- central to Putin´s rule -- will go on as normal.

The alleged thwarted operation comes on the heels of a series of incidents -- including sabotage attacks on trains -- ahead of the popular WWII victory celebrations. The last five days have seen two trains derailed by explosions, oil depot fires near and in Crimea, and power lines blown up near Saint Petersburg.