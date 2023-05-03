Pakistani-Americans welcome Biden’s gesture for Muslim community

WASHINGTON: Praising United States President Joe Biden’s decision to restore Eid reception at the White House, members of the Pakistani community in the US termed the occasion as a positive message in the age of Islamophobia. The event, held in-person years after former president Donald Trump stopped the celebrations, was attended by influential Paki stani-Americans, including Pakistani-American Dem ocrats Dr Asif Mehmood, Tahir Javed, American-Pa kistani Public Affairs Com mittee Chairman Dr Ijaz Ahmad, Gold Star Father Khizr Khan and US federal judge Zahid Qureshi. Attendees of the recep tion also included US Vice President Kamala Harris, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and around 400 attendees comprising Muslim mem bers of the Congress, diplo matic, political and religious personalities. During the reception Dr Asif and Dr Ijaz met with US VP Harris and thanked the Biden administration for organising the Eid recep tion. Speaking to Geo News after the reception, Dr Asif said he had constructive dis cussions in a short meeting with President Biden and VP Harris. “It has been a tradition in the White House that the president invites the Muslim community on Eid and Iftar,” Dr Ijaz told Geo News.