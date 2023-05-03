Political circus

Back-to-back ‘failed’ Punjab police raids previously to ‘arrest’ Imran Khan and now Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi indicate that there is more than what meets the eye. These attempts are only meant to send a message that things can escalate. But this way, the police are not only embarrassing themselves but also exposing how they have become a tool for political victimization.

We say so because for the police, arresting someone is not a big task. We have seen in the cases of underprivileged and less powerful people how the police would arrest their relatives to pressure them to surrender before the law. None of these tactics can be seen in these high-profile cases which seem to be politically motivated. This highlights the sad story of law and order in this country.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada