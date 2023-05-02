Govt raised minimum wage to Rs25,000 because of inflation: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation in this undated image. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: As the world marks Labour Day today (Monday), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted the workers’ pivotal role in economic development in his message on the occasion.

“The day symbolises the sanctity and dignity of labour, and at the same time, it was an acknowledgement of the importance of workers and labourers for being central to the economic growth of the country,” a press release issued by the media wing of the PM Office quoted the premier as saying.

In his message on Labour Day, PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the working and living conditions of workers and supplementing their welfare through the provision of better housing, education facilities, and health cover for them and their families.

The present government is committed to ensuring the benefits of economic progress translate into prosperity for all sections of the population, particularly the labourers and workers, he said.

PM Shehbaz said that International Workers’ Day reminds us of the sacrifices of the workers who laid down their lives while waging a relentless struggle for their rights. “Our great religion, Islam, emphasises the principles of social justice, equity, and respect for the rights of the people. Allah Almighty and the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) have ordered us to fulfil the rights of the workers and not be lax in the performance of this core duty,” the premier was quoted as saying.

He said they found numerous inspiring examples of the dignity of labourers and respect for the rights of the working class in the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Keeping in view the high inflation rates and other economic challenges, PM Shehbaz said that the government had increased the minimum wages of workers from Rs17,500 to Rs25,000 per month.

He said that the government also aimed to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and curtail delays in providing relief to labourers and workers.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi said that this year the nation was celebrating Labour Day with the resolve to reaffirm commitment to the dignity of labour and pay tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights.

“The day is not only a reminder of the struggle of workers but also an acknowledgement of their contribution towards economic development. We believe that workers and employers are partners in the production process, and their cooperation is essential for industrial efficiency that ultimately leads to the socio-economic uplift of the country,” the president said.

He regretted that despite their contribution towards economic prosperity, labourers were facing many issues like an unsafe working environment, unfair labour practices, poor wages, a lack of job security, harassment of women at the workplace, long working hours, and arbitrary dismissal.

“The labour force is the backbone of our economy, and it is highly essential to take steps for the protection of their rights by strictly enforcing the labour laws to discourage unfair labour practices.”

He highlighted the need to provide the “huge labour force and youth bulge” of Pakistan with modern skill sets to put the economy on a fast track to development. The president hoped that the federal and provincial governments would continue their endeavours to work for their welfare as well as to provide them with marketable skill sets.

He also urged the workers of the country to play their role in making the country economically stronger and more vibrant, and employers to ensure the protection of the rights of labour and work for their welfare.