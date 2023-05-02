Cases registered by journalists in 2023 decrease by 90pc in capital

Islamabad: The capital police have recently released data regarding the cases filed by journalists in the federal city. The report says, 21 cases were registered by journalists in 2022 and 2023 combined, compared to 28 cases in 2021. This represents a significant decrease of 25% in 2022 and 90% in 2023 in cases filed by journalists, a police spokesman said.

Out of the 21 cases registered, 10 cases were of personal nature, while 02 cases involved crimes against journalists and 02 cases involved attacks on journalists by PTI workers. While the Islamabad capital police investigated all cases on merit and transparency.

The decrease in the rate of cases by journalists is a positive development and reflects the efforts of Islamabad capital police to maintain law and order in the city.