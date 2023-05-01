Man kills his ex-wife, her husband

LAHORE: A man along with his son and four accomplices killed his former wife and her husband in their house in Hanif Park Badami Bagh on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Yasmin alias Samina, 32, and her husband Imran, 38. Both the husband and wife were sleeping on the second floor of their house when the former husband Zakir along with his son Yasir and four accomplices came to their house and stabbed his former wife Yasmin alias Samina and her husband Imran. After committing crime, the accused Zakir took the four daughters of the victims namely Rabab, Fiza Batool, Muniba and Maham Noor with him. The accused Ali Raza and Amir were on their way back in a minivan when the police checked them at a police picket and recovered a pistol from one of the accused. The police questioned them, got the location and arrested Zakir, Yasir, Ali and Javed from Kot Abdul Malik. The police also recovered the four girls from their possession. According to the police, in the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the victim Imran had made Yasmin divorce Zakir and married her by trapping her in a love affair. The two daughters of the accused Zakir were in the custody of his former wife Yasmin. The accused Zakir wanted to keep his daughters, but the couple did not allow him to see them. On which he planned to kill Yasmin and her husband. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.