Political leaders continue visiting late minister’s home for condolences

PESHAWAR: Leaders continue to visit the residence of former federal minister for religious affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor (late) to offer condolence for his soul and express sympathy with his family.

Maulana Abdul Shakoor hailed from Lakki Marwat, but he used to live in Palosai village of the provincial metropolis where he had to serve as a prayer leader.

President of PDM and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rahman visited his residence the other day and spent time with the family. He offered prayers for the departed soul of the deceased minister and paid glowing tributes to him.

He said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor was an asset to his party. He was like his family member and his sudden demise had seriously hurt him.The Maulana also tied a turban over the head of Maulana Munir, the brother of the late Mufti, as a sign of declaring him as the successor of his brother.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, JUI’s parliamentary leader in Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Dilawar Khan and others also visited the residence of Mufti Abdul Shakoor to offer condolence for the departed soul.

Sadiq Sanjrani first visited the provincial headquarters of the party where he met PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rahman and offered prayers for the soul of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor.The then provincial president of JUI, Senator Maulana Ataur Rahman, accompanied the chairman Senate to the house of the deceased minister. The leaders stayed at the residence of the minister for some time and shared the grief with the bereaved family.