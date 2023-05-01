Drug smuggling bid foiled

BARA: Police here on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle hashish from Bara to Peshawar.It was learnt that the police at the Bar Qambarkhel checkpost signaled a vehicle coming from an unknown place to stop for checking.During the search, at least 50kg hashish were recovered from the secret compartments of the vehicle. The police also arrested one accused and shifted him to lockup for further investigation.
