Out of reach

In recent times, petrol prices have risen sharply in Pakistan due to multiple factors, including the increase in global oil prices, depreciation of the Pakistani rupee, and high taxes on petroleum products. The frequent hike in petrol prices has caused significant inflation and economic hardship for people. The future does not look hopeful for the country. Low-income households may have to cut back on other expenses to make ends meet, and the rise in the prices of goods and services will further increase the cost of living. It may also result in a decrease in consumer spending and a reduction in economic growth, leading to job losses and an adverse impact on the economy.

Maheen Azam

Karachi