Fakhar rates Rizwan, Babar best T20 pair

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman rated T20 pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as the best around, saying that he cannot even think of replacing any of the two as an opener in the shortest version of the game.

He was answering a question as to why he was not considering opening the innings for Pakistan in T20 cricket. “I think Babar and Rizwan served Pakistan cricket like no one did in the past. They are the best opening pair and proved this time and again. I cannot think of replacing them as an opener in the T20 International,” Fakhar said.

He added that he was more a middle-order batsman in T20 cricket with a reason that he can hit spinners better in the middle overs. “I think I can smash spinners with big hits better than any other batsmen. So, I need to look after the middle-order in T20 cricket where you require a left hander in between,” he said.

Fakhar said requirements for one-day are different. “I may be a good opening bat for ODI cricket but that cannot be true for T20 cricket. In ODI cricket I really enjoy opening with Imamul Haq.”