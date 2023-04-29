Corrective measures

In recent years, there has been a noticeable rise in crimes committed by juveniles in the country. Not only does juvenile delinquency have a negative impact on society, but it also affects young individuals who are involved in it. The reasons behind this alarming trend are complex and varied, ranging from poverty, lack of education, family dysfunction, peer pressure, and exposure to violence in the media. Authorities need to take timely measures to address this issue effectively. Education and counselling programmes should be established to help young people understand the consequences of their actions and teach them how to make responsible decisions.
The government should allocate more resources to the law-enforcement agencies to help them monitor and prevent juvenile crimes. Also, juvenile justice systems need to be strengthened to ensure that young offenders get access to rehabilitation programmes. Our collective efforts can help us save ‘the country’s future’.
Baseerat Iftikhar
Lahore
