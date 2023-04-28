Mills increase flour price

LAHORE: Punjab Food Department has discontinued release of wheat quota from its godowns with arrival of new crop.
Subsequently, flour mill owners unilaterally increased price of flour, citing costly wheat available in the open market. After the arrival of new wheat crop in the market, the flour mills have fixed the price of 20-kg flour bag at a rate of Rs2,580 and 10-kg flour bag at a rate of Rs 1,300.
