Car-snatching gang busted

LAKKI MARWAT: Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a three-member gang of the car-snatchers.A party of the Saddar Police Station intercepted a gang allegedly involved in snatching vehicles from citizens.
The alleged gang members were identified as Ashfaq, a resident of Dabak Mandrakhel, Liaqat, from Land Ahmadkhel, and Ikramullah, a resident of Wanda Hafizabad. Police said the accused confessed to their crimes during interrogation. Cops said a stolen auto rickshaw and car were recovered on the pointation of the accused.
