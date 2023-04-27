PAC seeks details of recruitments in FPSC

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has asked for details of recruitments in the Ministry of Education and its subordinate institutions in the last five years. It also sought details of recruitments in the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) during the last 10 years.

The PAC held its meeting on Wednesday under its Chairman Noor Alam Khan to examine the audit paras of Federal Public Service Commission for the financial year 2019-20 and that of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for the year 2021-22.

The Committee ordered conducting of a performance audit of the Federal College of Education and directed the authorities to complete the departmental audit of FPSC’s audit paras. The Chairman also inquired from the Ministry about the mechanism of recruitments.

The Chairman inquired into the reasons for not holding the meeting of the Departmental Accounting Committee. The audit authorities said one DAC was done on April 12 and another on April 18.

The Chairman said there was no mention of meetings of DAC in the audit brief, and unless DAC is mentioned in the brief, audit para will not be examined.Chairman PAC directed the departmental audit of the FPSC audit paras should be completed first, and after that the remaining will be examined in the PAC meeting with regard to audit related to Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

The audit officials told the Committee a grant of Rs810 million was given to the Federal Education and Professional Training Division in the financial year 2020-21, out of which the Division surrendered Rs310 million.

Chairman PAC directed approval be sought from the Parliament on the grants to the Federal Education and Professional Training Division. He questioned why the Federal Education Division is not holding a monthly meeting of the departmental audit committee.

The audit officials said the government departments never reply the queries until the audit report is prepared. The Chairman directed the ministries, division and departments should be ready to reply in the departmental audit meeting when the audit reports are prepared.He further directed that the meeting of the Departmental Audit Committee should be called on the audit paras, so that the audit report could be examined after 15 days.