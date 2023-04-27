Tharparkar police reach Shikarpur to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur

HYDERABAD: Tharparkar police reached Shikarpur on Wednesday to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur in a treason case which had been registered against him a day before Eidul Fitr.

According to the Tharparkar police spokesman, the case was registered on April 21 on a complaint of a citizen, Pradeep Meghwar, under sections 504, 505, 153 and 131 at the Mithi the police station.

In the FIR, Meghwar, a helper at New Thar Petrol Pump in the Mithi city, has taken the stand that PTI leader Gandapur tweeted at the petrol pump using his mobile phone, in which he used hate speech against the country and the army, besides making an attempt to harm the economy. Pradeep said that as a Pakistani citizen, Gandapur’s writings were offensive, due to which he reached the police station and registered an FIR against him.