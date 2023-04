It is really astonishing that the recently built Phase 2 of the Swat Motorway from Chakdara to Fatehpur has already deteriorated in many places. The asphalt carpet appears to have been shoddily applied as it is already peeling off in many areas of the road.

The potholes have already become a permanent feature. Urgent repair work is needed, as we are already witnessing accidents due to the poor conditions of the motorway.

Nauman Khan

Jubail

Saudi Arabia