Bilawal exchanges Eid greetings with Saudi, Iranian, UAE counterparts

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called up a number of his counterparts from the Gulf countries on Saturday and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

Bilawal phoned his Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and exchanged Eid greetings. Abdollahian also congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the occasion of Eid, said a statement issued by Bilawal House Media Cell here.

Talking to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Bilawal said Pakistan welcomed normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. He held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and exchanged Eid greetings with him.

During the call, Bilawal extended Eid greetings to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salam and the people of Saudi Arabia.

The foreign minister appreciated the role of the government of Saudi Arabia in the evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan. The minister acknowledged the successful foreign policy of Saudi Arabia for unity in the Muslim Ummah and for enhancing stability in the region.

Bilawal expressed satisfaction over ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates UAE in various sectors. In a telephonic conversation with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the foreign minister extended heartiest felicitation on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr. They discussed various facets of bilateral relations between two countries and regional development.