E-police App launched

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Police have started the installation of a modern computer system in vehicles to prevent crimes and arrest criminals.

This modern system is being used by the police forces of other developed countries including the United States, and the United Kingdom, while it has now been activated in the patrol vehicles of the Punjab Police.

According to the details, the installation of a modern computer system will work in the style of an e-police post. IG Punjab briefed about the working of e-police posts on social media through this modern system to detect stolen or under-clearance vehicles. IG Punjab said that data of the proclaimed offenders wanted by Motorway police of other provinces and FIA has also been included in this App, which can be used to track and arrest criminals.

Dr Usman Anwar said that all the modern applications of the Punjab Police designed to prevent crimes can be used in the patrol vehicles through these innovations to detect theft and vehicles having distorted records and fake number plates. “The process of arresting other anti-social elements including fugitive criminals proclaimed offenders and judicial absconders will be accelerated now.”

IG Punjab said that due to this modern system, the working of the Punjab Highway Patrol and other patrolling police will be improved and the process of suppressing the criminals and vehicles used in crimes and the recovery of stolen vehicles will be expedited.

Usman said that the effective use of information technology has a key role in the fight against crime and this project of the Punjab Police will limit the movement of criminals and bring them under the law. IG Punjab said that with the help of e-police posts and modern computer tabs, Punjab Highway Patrol is arresting dozens of proclaimed offenders and court absconders daily, which speaks volumes about its effectiveness.

DIG Telecommunication Punjab Imran Ahmar while giving a briefing to IG Punjab said that for violation of traffic rules, action will be taken against lawbreakers without delay through e-police App through patrol vehicles.