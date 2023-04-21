 
April 21, 2023
Tsitsipas eases into Barcelona third round

By AFP
April 21, 2023

BARCELONA: Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the last 16 of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin. “Obviously, good memories are in the back of my head. It’s two finals (in Barcelona), but still you keep the positives instead of sticking too much to what went wrong,” said Tsitsipas.