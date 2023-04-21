 
Friday April 21, 2023
Land of pure power

April 21, 2023

Education is the basic right of every individual and guaranteed by our constitution. And yet, we have one of the highest out-of-school children populations in the world.

Many of our laws seem to exist on paper only and are brought up only when they serve the interests of someone powerful. Sadly, out-of-school children and their parents do not have much power.

Shahbaz Solangi

Larkana