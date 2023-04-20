IHC orders transfer of judge hearing Imran’s Toshakhana case

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan (centre) arrives to appear before a court in Islamabad on September 1, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, who heard Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Toshakhana case, was transferred to another court on Wednesday.

The development came after the registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a transfer notification.

The judge has been transferred from the West Court to the East Court, the notification read.

Transfer of at least eight additional session judges has also been done on the order of the federal top court’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Four judges from the west have been transferred to the east, while three present in the east has been transferred to the west.

According to the latest development in Khan’s Toshakhana case, the IHC — on April 3 — issued a notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for summoning the PTI chief and his wife, Bushra Bibi, without following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The court took up the pleas filed by the former prime minister and Bushra Bibi, challenging the call-up notices of February 17 and March 16 issued by the anti-graft watchdog.