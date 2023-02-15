Islamabad banking, ATC courts order Imran Khan to appear in-person today

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad banking court ordered Imran Khan to appear before it today (Wednesday) in the prohibited funding case.
The court directed Khan to appear by 3:30pm. The PTI chair had secured bail in a case registered under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act in October last year.
During the hearing on Wednesday, a banking court judge lifted the ban on media coverage in the Imran Khan case.
In August 2022, the ECP had ruled that the PTI had received "illicit" funds and donations from the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad, meanwhile, also summoned Khan to court today.
ATC judge Jawad Abbas heard the case related to a protest outside the Election Commission, in which the court also dismissed Khan's plea for immunity.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail
