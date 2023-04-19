PM should not blame judiciary to cover up his failures: Saqib Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has denied the allegations leveled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement, Mian Saqib Nisar said that lies do not suit a prime minister who takes oath to the Constitution. He slammed the premier, saying that he should not blame the judiciary for his failures.

“The construction of the PKLI [Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute] cost billions to the national exchequer, but its operation theatre was not even functional when I was the chief justice. A forensic report is also present on the irregularities in the PKLI.”

The former chief justice said that Shehbaz Sharif should know the facts before leveling allegations against any individual. He rejected the allegations that he wanted to appoint his brother to the PKLI.

Nisar blamed Sharif for leveling such allegations just to deceive the nation. “Some officers were receiving millions in salaries while already working for 56 companies.”

Responding to another allegation, Saqib Nisar said that the premier was objecting to opening the court on Sunday. “It is the chief justice’s right to open the court on Sunday or not.”

Saqib Nisar said people had submitted Rs10 billion in the Dam Fund. He said that he had formed a five-member bench to protect the money. “The amount deposited was invested by the bench, which increased to Rs17 billion,” he added.He also said that he wanted to build the dam speedily but did not want to mention the obstacles that came to its way. Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the former chief justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar, wanted to appoint his brother to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).