SC’s domain open to intrusion if it enters parliament’s: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf chairing a meeting of the PIPS Board of Governors on November 21, 2022. —APP/File

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the farce of elections should end if parliament has to use its legislative authority according to the will of the Supreme Court or a high court.

In an interview with Voice of America (VoA), he said they (the superior judiciary) should take over the legislative business if parliament’s lawmaking authority is unacceptable.

Referring to the apex court, he said, “how can you enter the domain of the chosen representatives of the people? Now that you have come, others will also try to enter your domain.”

He said that while the apex court should hear all parties, the government should also shun rigidity, adding political matters should never be taken to the court as it harms not only politics but also weakens judiciary. Division in politics is necessary, but division in Supreme Court is dangerous, he maintained.

He said parliamentarians themselves should resolve all political matters in the parliament or at any other forum on their own.

On army chief’s address to the in-camera session, the Speaker said army chief’s words and their clarity of thought were very reassuring. The Speaker said the way the army chief expressed his adherence to the constitution and trust in the supremacy of the parliament was invigorating. The country needs ideas like this, the Speaker added.

To a question about the possibility of any new anti-terrorism operation KP or Balochistan, the Speaker said no new operation, but law-enforcing forcing had already been acting against miscreants.