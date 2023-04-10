Changes in Election Act 2017 requested by CEC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja on Monday asked the Parliament to empower the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date for the general elections.
The demand for passing the legislation was put forward in separate letters to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details soon.
