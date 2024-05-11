12 beauty firms issued notices over 'deceptive marketing'

Representational image of beauty products. — Canva

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Saturday issued warning notices to 12 beauty products manufacturers for "greenwashing" by falsely labelling their products as "organic or chemical free".



A statement released by the commission stated that it took cognizance of deceptive marketing by the beauty products’ manufacturers and issued notices for their false and misleading claims.

The commission’s preliminary probe revealed that the firms prima facie engaged in "greenwashing", advertising their products as “natural, organic, sustainable, pure, and chemical free” without having any scientific evidence to support their claims.

"Such unsubstantiated marketing claims not only mislead the consumers but also pose potential health risks to unwary users. The notices issued by CCP may set a significant precedent for responsible marketing practices that prioritise environmental integrity and consumer trust," the statement read.

It further stated that the undertakings in this business strategically omit the material information about the chemical or synthetic ingredients in their products from labels and marketing communications or use misleading terminology, imagery or labelling practices to hide the presence of inorganic components or chemical additives.

Hence, the consumers are significantly attracted by their environment friendly assertions like "100% Organic, 100% Natural, 100% Pure, 100% Satisfaction guaranteed, Pakistan's No.1 Skincare Brand, Pakistan's Best Organic and Natural Brand, Pakistan's No.1 Online Organic Brand" and claims of the same kind.

As per the CCP, the Competition Act, 2010 prohibits deceptive marketing practices under Section 10 of the Act.

Under this law, the CCP is further mandated to ensure fair market competition for consumer protection. It, therefore, calls for the accuracy, integrity, reliability and truthfulness of all marketing communications to honestly help the consumers in their purchase decisions.

"Marketing claims must be substantiated with valid scientific evidence to prevent the distribution of false or misleading information to consumers. The companies must compete on the basis of safety, innovation, value for money, quality and effectiveness of their products," the statement read.

It added that the commission is fully committed to enforce the law and any company found guilty of deceptive marketing practices will face strict enforcement actions including penalties.

In collaboration with the consumers, producers, retailers and relevant stakeholders, the CCP aims to ensure fair competition to protect the rights of consumers in the beauty products market.

Furthermore, the CCP urged consumers to remain vigilant and promptly report to the commission any instances of deceptive advertising, false claims or health hazards faced.