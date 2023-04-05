ECP meeting called to mull over SC ruling today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday (today) for consultations on the Supreme Court verdict, directing it to hold the elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.
The meeting will be held at the Election Commission Secretariat at 11:00 am with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair.
It was learnt that the forum intended to chalk out its plan of action in the light of the apex court order. “The commission will have a detailed look at the SC order from different angles and what exactly are the directions and proposals, if any,” a senior official of the electoral body said.
He said the election schedule given by the commission for the Punjab Assembly’s general election would also be deliberated upon.
LAHORE: India has 169 billionaires — third highest in the world — but their total net worth is $75 billion less...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain assured the Senate on Tuesday...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday...
KARACHI: In order to ensure a complete coverage of the population and leftover houses, the Pakistan Bureau of...
India’s armed forces have long relied heavily on Russian weapons and military equipment, and that dependence will...
LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption department has arrested Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary of Punjab...