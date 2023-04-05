ECP meeting called to mull over SC ruling today

A representational image of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building. — Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday (today) for consultations on the Supreme Court verdict, directing it to hold the elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

The meeting will be held at the Election Commission Secretariat at 11:00 am with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair.

It was learnt that the forum intended to chalk out its plan of action in the light of the apex court order. “The commission will have a detailed look at the SC order from different angles and what exactly are the directions and proposals, if any,” a senior official of the electoral body said.

He said the election schedule given by the commission for the Punjab Assembly’s general election would also be deliberated upon.