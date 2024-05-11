KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur (left) and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. —APP/Online/File

In response to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur’s warning, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday dubbed the provincial chief executive as “dancing horse”, further escalating political tensions in the country in general and in the province in particular.

The exchange of heated words between the representatives of the federation and the province began earlier this week when KP CM termed the oath-taking ceremony of the new KP governor as “waste of time”.

Earlier today, KP CM Gandapur warned Governor Kundi against issuing political statements and engaging in confrontation owing to his limited role in a constitutional office.

Reacting to his comments, the governor said: “[I] do not want a fight between the Centre and the provinces.”



“There is a need to pay attention towards the law-and-order situation in the province,” the governor said, adding that he wanted to restore peace in the province and in his district — Dera Ismail Khan.

Slamming the provincial government, the governor said that he did want judges to be abducted from the CM’s constituency.

Citing the media reports, Governor Kundi said that the sessions judge’s release was made possible after paying ransom worth Rs50 to 70 million.



Last month, District and Sessions Judge Shakirullah Marwat, who was kidnapped by unidentified armed men on DI Khan’s Tank Road, was safely recovered.

A day after his abduction, the security forces conducted an operation in Kulachi area of DI Khan which made the judge's safe recovery possible, the police had claimed.

'Will shift you to a two-room annexe'

Taking a dig at the CM, the governor said: “The CM himself admits that he pays extortion for agriculture crops.”

“Dancing horses don't win races. It is sufficient to say.”

“Opponents [CM Gandapur] have a Governor House phobia. Treatment is possible only in hospital,” he taunted the CM.

He made the remarks while responding to the CM’s statement, wherein he had warned the governor in response to his hard-hitting statement.

"I will shift you to a two-room annexe," Gandapur had said, adding that "you have nothing to do with politics".



Earlier, addressing a gathering, organised by the PTI in Dera Ismail Khan, to mark May 9 riots anniversary, the CM had said he was not afraid of the governor’s rule in KP.

However, if it was imposed, the people would occupy both the Governor’s House and CM House as only people’s rule is permissible in the province.

In response to the chief minister's statement, Kundi said he knew how to protect the Governor's House if Gandapur attacks it.

'Will drag CM Gandapur on streets'

"If he wants to do a rehearsal, I'm ready to do it too. He found a highway to sprint in Islamabad, here he won't even find a place to run away. I will drag him on the streets," the governor said warning the CM during a gathering.

Kundi also advised the chief minister to "control his mouth and his actions". "I know how to deal with hooligans like you."

Meanwhile, Gandapur also told Governor Kundi that his governorship is "illegal" and that political statements and confrontations are not his business.

"Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not in such a position that he can speak," he said, maintaining that even the oil for the governor's car is bought from the provincial government's budget.

"Then you won't even have oil for your car and you won't own the governor's house either," he said, warning to declare the Governor's House as a heritage and turning it into an open-to-public museum.

Gandapur said:"You have nothing to do with politics".

He told Governor Kundi to stay within his limits. "The governor has no status or work in the province at this time."