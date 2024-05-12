Inflation protests: AJK situation 'will hopefully be settled soon', says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting in Peshawar on March 6, 2024. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep concerns over the prevailing tense situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) following the recent clashes between the police and the demonstrators protesting against inflation.



Taking to X, the premier urged all the parties to resort to peaceful course of action for resolution of their demands. “Despite best efforts of detractors, the matter will hopefully be settled soon.”

He further said: “While debate, discussion and peaceful protests are the beauties of democracy, there should be absolutely no tolerance for taking the law in one's own hands and damaging government properties.”

The premier made the remarks after the AJK government called in the Rangers as the protests and demonstrations against high electricity bills and taxes entered the third day on Sunday. The protest was organised by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).



“Unfortunately, in situations of chaos and dissent there are always some who rush in to score political points,” PM Shehbaz added.

The premier further said that he had spoken to AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and also directed all PML-N office bearers in AJK to talk to the leaders of the action committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least a police officer was killed and over 70 sustained injuries during the clashes between the police and the protesters in Mirpur.

Meanwhile, the central leadership of the JAAC has distanced itself from the violent incidents that occurred during the protests.

One of the JAAC members, Sajid Jagwal, said their movement is peaceful. He said that they have been sitting for two days and no incident has happened.

Another member, Tauseef Mansoor, said that the committee has nothing to do with the two to three incidents that have happened during the protests.

Anjuman Tajran President Sahabzada Waqas said that the protest was not against the state or any institution.

"This army is ours and this country is ours. We are neither against the army nor against Pakistan or any other institution," said the president.

Yasir Hussain Naqvi, another member of the JAAC, said that they are not persuasive of destruction as these are their properties. "These institutions are ours and police are ours," he added.

Naqvi further said that the demands of the protesters are legitimate, and there is no demand that cannot be resolved.

Mobile phone services suspended

Mobile phone and internet services were suspended in different parts of AJK today including Bhimber and Bagh Towns.

Meanwhile, in Mirpur, all the mobile networks and internet service have been suspended.

Govt ready to give relief

Earlier, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that the government was ready to give related relief in electricity and wheat flour prices after violent protests.

"The government held negotiations with the JAAC and we reached to an agreement which we are determined to implement," assured PM Haq.

Speaking about the incident, PM Haq said that a cop was martyred due to the protests, however, the AJK police are showing patience during the siege and arson.

"We are ready to talk with JAAC at any level and the demands related to the Government of Pakistan will be raised before the federation," said the prime minister.

The AJK PM said that the JAAC announced a long march for their demands, however, there were some miscreants among the protestors. "The government ensured that no force was used during the protest," he said.

The premier said that public security was their priority and the AJK administration showed patience, adding that propaganda was being spread on social media.

PM Haq assured that in order to provide relief in wheat flour and electricity prices, the government will even slash the development budget if they have to.

'Demands should be met'

AJK Peoples Party President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin said that the demands of the protestors should be met. "Wheat flour and electricity are cheap in Gilgit Baltistan, then why can't it be cheap in AJK? he questioned.

Yasin lamented that the problem is that AJK PM thinks he knows everything which is why the state and the people are facing each other today.

Expressing sorrow over Mirpur Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Adnan Qureshi's death, Yasin said that the protestors are also suffering and it also will harm the state.

"Peoples Party condemns the use of force, arrests and violence against the people and all such policies of the AJK government," he added.

Zardari calls emergency meeting

On the other hand, President Asif Ali Zardari called an emergency meeting related to the situation in AJK at the President's House on Monday (tomorrow), said sources.

The sources added that the president instructed stakeholders to bring proposals to resolve the issue.

AJK protests

The AAC called for a shutter down and wheel-jam strike across the state to protest the electricity price hike and taxes. However, the situation escalated as the protestors and police clashed.

A sub-inspector was killed while dozens other policemen and protesters also got injured during the teargas shelling by the police and stone pelting by the demonstrators.

The violent protesters damaged multiple vehicles, including a magistrate’s car at the Poonch-Kotli road. Moreover, markets, trade centres, offices and schools and restaurants remained closed across the AJK.

Police also launched a crackdown against the protesters after the events of violence, arresting dozens of individuals in the AJK capital.

On Friday, more than 40 people, including 11 policemen, were injured as a result of stone pelting and clashes.

The AJK government had banned public gatherings, rallies, and processions in all districts in the wake of AAC protests, with Section 144 imposed in the entire region.