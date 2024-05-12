Inflation protests: AJK PM says agreement reached with AAC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq. — APP/File

Following the violent protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) that killed a policeman and injured more than 70, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that the government has reached an agreement with the Awami Action Committee (AAC) after holding talks.

"The government held negotiations with the AAC and we reached to an agreement which we are determined to implement," said PM Haq, adding that they were ready to give related relief in electricity and wheat flour prices.

The development comes after the demonstrations against high electricity bills and taxes entered second day in Mirpur on Saturday during which clashes were triggered between the police and the AAC.

"We are ready to talk with AAC at any level and the demands related to the Government of Pakistan will be raised before the federation," said the prime minister.

PM Haq also assured that in order to provide relief in wheat flour and electricity prices, the government will even slash the development budget if they have to.

Speaking about the incident, PM Haq said that a cop was martyred due to the protests, however, the AJK police are showing patience during the siege and arson.

The AJK PM said that the AAC announced a long march for their demands, however, there were some miscreants among the protestors. "The government ensured that no force was used during the protest," he said.

The premier said that public security was their priority and the AJK administration showed patience, adding that propaganda was being spread on social media.

'Demands should be met'

AJK Peoples Party President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin said that the demands of the protestors should be met. "Wheat flour and electricity are cheap in Gilgit Baltistan, then why can't it be cheap in AJK? he questioned.

Yasin lamented that the problem is that AJK PM thinks he knows everything which is why the state and the people are facing each other today.

Expressing sorrow over Mirpur Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Adnan Qureshi's death, Yasin said that the protestors are also suffering and it also will harm the state.

"Peoples Party condemns the use of force, arrests and violence against the people and all such policies of the AJK government," he added.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) Azad Kashmir's Additional Secretary General Zulfiqar Ali Malik said the environment created by the protests was created by PM Haq's wrong strategy.

"No one is ready to trust PM Haq and most of the members are in the assembly on the basis of fake mandate," he said, adding that AJK belongs to political and ideological people.

Zardari calls emergency meeting

On the other hand, President Asif Ali Zardari called an emergency meeting related to the situation in AJK at the President's House on Monday (tomorrow), said sources.

The sources added that the president instructed stakeholders to bring proposals to resolve the issue.

Mobile phone services suspended

Mobile phone and internet services were suspended in different parts of AJK today including Bhimber and Bagh Towns.

Meanwhile, in Mirpur, all the mobile networks and internet service have been suspended.

AJK protests

The AAC called for a shutter down and wheel-jam strike across the state to protest the electricity price hike and taxes. However, the situation escalated as the protestors and police clashed.

A sub-inspector was killed while dozens other policemen and protesters also got injured during the teargas shelling by the police and stone pelting by the demonstrators.

The violent protesters damaged multiple vehicles, including a magistrate’s car at the Poonch-Kotli road. Moreover, markets, trade centres, offices and schools and restaurants remained closed across the AJK.

Police also launched a crackdown against the protesters after the events of violence, arresting dozens of individuals in the AJK capital.

On Friday, more than 40 people, including 11 policemen, were injured as a result of stone pelting and clashes.

The AJK government had banned public gatherings, rallies, and processions in all districts in the wake of AAC protests, with Section 144 imposed in the entire region.