In pictures: From Karachi to Gilgit, a nation in green and white

Web Desk







Millions of Pakistanis are commemorating the country's 78th Independence Day today, with the celebratory festivities this year gaining more significance due to the added weight of Marka-e-Haq' celebrations to honour the country's recent military triumph against India.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial headquarters. Special prayers were held in mosques across the country, seeking peace, solidarity, and prosperity for the country.

Vendors in cities and towns are selling flags, caps, and green-and-white clothing, while vehicles and rooftops proudly display the national emblem.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag to mark the celebration of the Independence Day.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Monument – an iconic structure representing the national unity and strength of of the Pakistani people.

PM Shehbaz Sharif lays a floral wreath at the Pakistan Monument during flag-hoisting ceremony in Islamabad on August 14, 2025. — X@GovtofPakistan

Students wave national flags during Independence Day celebrations at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi on August 14, 2025. — AFP Students wave national flags during Independence Day celebrations at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi on August 14, 2025. — AFP A Pakistani naval cadet stands guard at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14, 2025. — AFP Pakistani naval cadets play the national anthem at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14, 2025. — AFP

A child uses a vuvuzela during Independence Day celebration in Lahore on August 14, 2025. — Reuters People watch fireworks during Independence Day celebration in Lahore on August 14, 2025. — Reuters A man waves a flag of Pakistan as a firework is displayed in front of the National Stadium Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14, 2025. — AFP A child covers his ears as he watches fireworks with his father during Independence Day celebration in Lahore on August 14, 2025. — Reuters

People wave national flags as they gather on the eve of Independence Day in Lahore on August 13, 2025. — Reuters People chant slogans during Independence Day celebration in Lahore on August 14, 2025. — Reuters People take part in Independence Day celebration in Lahore on August 14, 2025. — Reuters People watch a firework displayed in front of the National Stadium during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14, 2025. — AFP

People watch fireworks exploding during the celebration of Independence Day in Islamabad on August 14, 2025. — Reuters



