Five cops martyred as terrorists launch simultaneous attacks on KP police

A policeman stands guard near the site of an attack in KP. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: Unidentified terrorists attacked police officials in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on late Wednesday, martyring at least five cops and leaving as many injured.

According to police officials, terrorists targeted cops in districts Upper Dir, Lower Dir and Peshawar.

Militants attacked police mobile van in Upper Dir, leaving three cops martyred and as many injured.

Police officials said they repelled militant attacks on Hassan Khel Police Station near Peshawar and two check posts.

However, one policeman was martyred and another injured in attack on the police station.

They said a constable lost his life in attack on check post in Lajbok area of Lower Dir.

Earlier this week, authorities had decided to take action against terrorists in Bajaur and Khyber districts of KP, government sources said on Tuesday.

They said the decision was taken after talks between militants and the Bajaur Amn Jirga failed.

Under the talks, tribal elders had put up three demands, including the expulsion of militants from the tribal area.

The official sources said there are about 300 terrorists present in two areas of Tehsil Mamund of Bajaur and more than 350 in Khyber district.

The development came as the country has witnessed an uptick in terror activities since 2021, especially in KP and Balochistan.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, there were 78 terrorist attacks across the country during June, which resulted in at least 100 deaths.

Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.