ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China’s foreign ministers are set to convene in Kabul on August 20 for trilateral discussions, sources informed Geo News on Thursday.

The meeting will bring together Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The sources said the agenda will include discussions on counterterrorism efforts and the expansion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Earlier this month, Afghanistan’s Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was scheduled to visit Pakistan on August 5. However, both countries later issued statements citing “technical” reasons for the cancellation.

It has since emerged that the UN Security Council did not grant permission for the visit, as Muttaqi remains on the UN-designated list of Taliban members.

Following the Kabul meeting, the Chinese foreign minister is expected to travel to Pakistan the next day, the sources said.