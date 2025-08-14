Karachi police issue Chehlum traffic plan

Route map for Chehlum procession in Karachi. — Facebook/ Karachi Traffic Police

KARACHI: The traffic police announced alternative routes for vehicular traffic in view of the central Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), set to take place on Friday (tomorrow).

According to a press release from the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Traffic) Karachi, the main procession will depart from Nishtar Park and, after following its traditional route, will conclude at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah.

Due to security concerns, MA Jinnah Road will remain closed from Guru Mandir to Tower.

Alternative routes — District Central:

Traffic from Nazimabad will be diverted from Lasbela Chowk to Nishtar Road via Garden towards their destinations.

Traffic from Liaquatabad will turn right at Teen Hatti towards Lasbela Chowk or left towards Martin Road (Central Jail).

Traffic from Hassan Square towards PPP Chowrangi will pass under the Jail Flyover to Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal (Shahrah-e-Quaideen), and via Jail Flyover to Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road (Lasbela Chowk).

Alternative routes — District East:

4. Traffic from Shahrah-e-Faisal to Shahrah-e-Quaideen (Noorani Kebab) heading towards Numaish will turn right at Society Light Signal to Kashmir Road.

5. Traffic from Central Jail Gate (Jamshed Road) to Guru Mandir will be diverted from Guru Mandir via Bahadur Yar Jang Road and Soldier Bazaar.

Alternative routes — District South:

6. Traffic from Garden Zoo to MA Jinnah Road will turn right at Uncle Sarya to Gul Plaza or left towards Coast Guard and Holy Family Hospital.

Heavy traffic diversions:

All heavy/commercial vehicles from Super Highway or Gulberg towards MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2 via Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue, Sher Shah to Mauripur — and vice versa for the return route.

Heavy/commercial vehicles from National Highway towards the city may use Shahrah-e-Faisal or Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No. 10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue, Sher Shah to Mauripur — and return via the same route.

No traffic, regardless of size, will be allowed on the procession route beyond Guru Mandir Chowk, with diversions towards Bahadur Yar Jang Road and Soldier Bazaar. Entry to MA Jinnah Road will only be permitted for vehicles with a procession sticker on the windscreen, allowed entry via Shahrah-e-Quaideen from Society Light Signal.

Routes for procession participants:

From Nazimabad: Lasbela, Albela, right turn to Garden Jamaat Khana, Soldier Bazaar No. 3 Light Signal to Numaish.

From Liaquatabad: Teen Hatti, Jehangir Road, Guru Mandir to Numaish.

From Society Light Signal to Numaish.

From Gulistan-e-Johar/Gulshan-e-Iqbal: University Road, Old Sabzi Mandi, Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal to Numaish.

Routes for sabeel/niyaz/tabeer vehicles:

Such vehicles may enter the procession route from Tower or via Lyari Expressway Garden Interchange, Aga Khan III Road, Uncle Sarya, Nasra School, Capri Light Signal. They may also join via Bahadur Yar Jang Road (Soldier Bazaar), Holy Family Hospital, right turn at Nasra School to Capri Light Signal.

The DIG Traffic Karachi emphasised that no vehicle will be allowed to park along the procession route at any time.