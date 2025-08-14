Independence Day: Civil-military leaders stress unity, rejoice over 'Marka-e-Haq' victory against India

(From left to right) PM Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and COAS General Asim Munir. — INP//APP/ISPR/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s civil and military leadership marked the 78th Independence Day with calls for unity, resilience, and an unyielding commitment to defending sovereignty, linking the celebrations to the military success in Marka-e-Haq — the period of conflict with India from the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the May 10 conclusion of operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s founders and martyrs, the leaders said the April–May confrontation with India had strengthened the sanctity of Pakistan’s freedom and bolstered the resolve to protect it.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his sincere invitation to all political parties and segments of the society to join hands with them in strengthening their resolve to safeguard the national interests.

“On this day, I call upon all political forces and citizens to unite in the spirit of 1947 and together build a strong and prosperous Pakistan for generations to come,” the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the nation on completion of 78 years of independence of Pakistan. I pay tribute to Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the Thinker of Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who along with other resolute leaders and workers of the Independence Movement united the nation under one vision, one mission and one goal,” the premier said.

“The past 78 years tell a tale of resilience, strong faith and a hope of a bright future when as a nation, we braved several difficult challenges,” he said, linking the country’s endurance to its military success earlier this year.

“Pakistan’s historic victory in Marka-e-Haq during the four-day war imposed by India has not only reinforced the sanctity of our freedom, but has also instilled a renewed sense of ambition and national spirit in the hearts of our people, magnifying the pride and fervour of this Independence Day.”

He praised the armed forces for reviving “their past glory and shattered the false pride of enemy by acting as a Bunyan-um-Marsoos – a solid fortified wall” and paid tribute to martyrs “who sacrificed their lives for the sake of our freedom”.

Calling it “not merely a military conquest, but also the victory of the validation of a Two-Nation Theory,” the PM vowed to “stand vigilant to defend and safeguard our national interests including water resources.”

While asserting Pakistan’s belief in “peaceful coexistence and resolving the regional and global issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” he urged India to “demonstrate the same will for the resolution of all disputes, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

The premier also stressed the importance of economic stability for national defence, citing “the substantial reduction in electricity tariffs” and pledging to “mobilise all available resources” to meet economic, industrial, and technological challenges. “We all need to demonstrate the spirit of Marka-e-Haq and the Pakistan Movement,” he said.

President Asif Ali Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari said: "Let us rise beyond our divisions and stand together for a Pakistan that is built on justice, equality, faith, and service to all."

The president linked the celebrations to the recent conflict, saying the nation marked the day “with a sense of renewed pride and hope as recently the nation had reaffirmed its strength, resolve, and unity in the face of external aggression.”

“Our success in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is a landmark moment in our history. It was a demonstration of unshakable national will, professional excellence, and united purpose,” he said.

“Faced with unjustified Indian aggression, Pakistan responded with clarity, courage and restraint. The world witnessed a nation that was peace-loving, but fully capable of defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the president added.

Calling it “more than military success,” Zardari said it was “a reminder of what we can achieve when we are united, focused, and committed to a common goal” and urged the nation to “channel this spirit into our economic revival, educational reform, technological advancement, institutional development, and environmental resilience.”

He also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), adding their courage and struggle for justice and their right to self-determination remained close to their hearts.

He further reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend its unwavering diplomatic, moral, and political support until their right to self-determination is realized.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

“On our 79th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the nation. I pay tribute to the immortal sacrifices made by our forebears, affirming that Pakistan was born out of their indomitable spirit and devotion to truth. I reaffirm that our nation cannot be defeated as long as we stand united,” Dar said.

“I call on every fellow citizen to remain united, protect democratic values, and collectively contribute to building a strong, dignified, and prosperous Pakistan — for today and times to come,” he added.

He lauded the “resolve of our Armed Forces and our people who stood together to safeguard our sovereignty,” saying it reflected “formidable military readiness” and “a principled foreign policy that has earned widespread international support.”

“As we celebrate our independence day and Marka-e-Haq, we are reminded that freedom is preserved not only by defending our borders but also by upholding the principles of truth, justice, and dignity in our international engagements,” he added.

Military leadership

In a joint message, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu extended “heartfelt felicitations… on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day—marking the triumph of unity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to a shared vision for a brighter future.”

They reaffirmed “unwavering resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, uphold the Constitution, and protect the values that define our national identity,” paying “solemn tribute to the visionaries, statesmen, and soldiers who laid our nation’s foundations.”

“The unbreakable bond between the Armed Forces and the people is the cornerstone of our collective strength,” the message said, urging all to “renew our resolve to strive for peace, progress, and unity, upholding the ideals of Faith, Unity, and Discipline.”