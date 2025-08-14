Nation celebrates 78th Independence Day taking pride in Marka-e-Haq triumph

Children are seen purchasing national flags, buntings and badges from a stall in connection with celebration of 78th Independence Day with the theme of Maarka-E-Haq at Latifabad, Hyderabad on August 13, 2025. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is marking its 78th Independence Day with heightened patriotic fervour, driven by its recent victory in Marka-e-Haq, the military operation against India that has bolstered national unity and pride.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in each provincial headquarters. Special prayers were held in mosques across the country, seeking peace, solidarity, and prosperity for Pakistan.

Buildings, streets, and markets across the country have been adorned with national flags, buntings, and lights.

Vendors in cities and towns are selling flags, caps, and green-and-white clothing, while vehicles and rooftops proudly display the national emblem.

Special programmes have been lined up on Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and private media networks to mark the occasion.

Besides flag-hoisting by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a major highlight will be a grand defence exhibition at Shakarparian Parade Ground, showcasing the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force’s capabilities at 10am today.

The display will feature tanks, artillery, rocket launchers, radars, armoured carriers, and aircraft that played pivotal roles in Marka-e-Haq under Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Visitors will also witness a Pakistan Air Force flypast, para-jumping demonstrations, cultural programmes, and military band performances.

The exhibition is meant to give the public an up-close view of our defence capabilities and to celebrate Independence Day with national pride.

Cultural celebrations are also planned in Islamabad, organised by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in collaboration with cultural organisations.

Traditional dance troupes representing all provinces will perform at designated public venues in the evenings, with special arrangements for sound, lighting, and seating.

MCI officials said these performances will “entertain and showcase Pakistan’s cultural diversity.”

Additional festivities include art exhibitions, musical evenings, and children’s competitions, aiming to create a vibrant lead-up to the national holiday.

Adding to the festivities, Lok Virsa will host Islamabad's largest Independence Day festival, offering music, culture, food and family entertainment.

The programme includes a Mili Naghma competition, an Azadi Concert, artisan workshops, folk theatre performances, Marka-e-Haq tribute exhibitions featuring photographs and paintings, a lantern countdown to midnight on Independence Day, ethnic food stalls, shopping, children’s play areas, and performances by brass bands and folk dance groups.

Entry is free for all visitors.

Meanwhile, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control will mark Independence Day and the victory in Marka-e-Haq with renewed pledges to continue their struggle for self-determination.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have described Pakistan as their “ultimate destination” and vowed to work for its safety, solidarity, and prosperity.

Independence Day is being observed nationwide with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, cultural shows, and prayers for the country’s progress and unity.

Security measures have been tightened across major cities to ensure peaceful celebrations.