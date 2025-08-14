Google doodle celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day

The image shows a Google Doodle to mark Pakistan's 78th Independence Day. — Google/Screengrab

Google, the world’s most popular search engine, is celebrating Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a special doodle showcasing the national flag on its homepage.

Displayed on the homepage for users in Pakistan, the animated illustration shows the green-and-white flag billowing against a clear blue sky. The design is subtly woven into the word ‘Google’, blending seamlessly with the background.

In a statement highlighting the significance of the occasion, Google said: “On this day in 1947, Pakistan gained independence and became a sovereign nation. This public holiday also commemorates the deeds and legacies of Pakistan’s founders.”

Clicking on the doodle directs users to search results exploring the importance of the day — from patriotic songs and historical accounts of Pakistan’s creation to videos, updates and news reports. The search engine periodically alters its doodle to celebrate notable occasions and events from around the globe.

The Independence Day doodle has become an annual tradition for Google. In previous years, designs have showcased landmarks such as Karachi’s Frere Hall and cultural icons including Pakistan’s renowned mangoes. This year’s creation takes a more restrained yet evocative approach, placing the flag at the heart of the tribute as a potent symbol of national pride.

In addition, on the search results page, users may notice an alternate design in which a Pakistani flag replaces the double ‘O’s in ‘Google’, offering a further nod to the country’s identity.

Some of the doodles from the past years:

A screenshot of Google Doodle to mark Pakistan's 77th Independence Day. — Screengrab/Google

The image shows Google Doodle to mark Pakistan's 75th Independence Day. — Google/Screengrab

Google shared this doodle of Derawar Fort, Cholistan to mark Pakistan's Independence Day in 2021. — Google/Screengrab

Google shared this doodle of the fortified eastern entrance of Pakistan’s historic Khojak Tunnel to mark the country's Independence Day in 2020. — Google/Screengrab

Google shared this doodle of the iconic Bab-e-Khyber to mark Pakistan's Independence Day in 2019. — Google/Screengrab

Google shared this doodle of the national flag hoisted high in the sky to mark Pakistan's Independence Day in 2018. — Google/Screengrab

Google shared this doodle of an animated national flag to mark Pakistan's Independence Day in 2017. — Google/Screengrab

Google shared this doodle of some of Mohenjodaro’s most iconic landmarks to mark Pakistan's Independence Day in 2016. — Google/Screengrab

Google shared this doodle of the Lahore Fort to mark Pakistan's Independence Day in 2015. — Google/Screengrab

Google shared this doodle of the Pakistan National Monument to mark Pakistan's Independence Day in 2014. — Google/Screengrab

Google shared this doodle of Markhor with the national colours to mark Pakistan's Independence Day in 2013. — Google/Screengrab

Google shared this doodle of the national flag to mark Pakistan's Independence Day in 2012. — Google/Screengrab

Google shared this doodle of the Minar-e-Pakistan to mark Pakistan's Independence Day in 2011. — Google/Screengrab



