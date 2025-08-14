Independence Day celebratory firing claims three at least lives in Karachi

KARACHI: Rescue officials said on Thursday that three people, including a senior citizen and an eight-year-old girl, lost their lives in separate incidents of celebratory aerial firing during Karachi’s Independence Day celebrations.
More than 40 others suffered gunshot wounds in the citywide incidents.
The girl was struck by a stray bullet in Azizabad, while in a separate incident, a man identified as Stephen was killed in Korangi.
Rescue officials said dozens of people suffered injuries across Karachi due to celebratory gunfire.
Calling the practice reckless and dangerous, authorities have strongly urged citizens to mark Independence Day in safer ways.
Police say they have begun their investigation and will take strict action against anyone found involved in aerial firing.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
